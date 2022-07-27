Dubai: Emirates airline will introduce a second daily flight to Tel Aviv from October 30.
“The additional morning frequency is in response to high demand for travel to and from Israel, and builds on the success of Emirates’ existing operation as the airline reaffirms its commitment to growing its presence in the country,” said a statement.
The second flight will be served by a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration. The new schedule will operate as follows: EK 933 departs Dubai at 08:15 arriving in Tel Aviv at 09:50. The EK 934 leaves Tel Aviv at 11:50, arriving in Dubai at 16:50.
“The new flight provides Emirates customers from Israel with additional travel options to Dubai, as well as convenient onwards connections to popular destinations,” said Emirates.
The second daily flight will also provide another 20 tonnes of cargo belly-hold capacity for businesses.
flydubai already operates to Tel Aviv, while Etihad Airways and Wizz Air operate frequent flights to the Israeli capital. A Dubai-Tel Aviv flight in October is starting from Dh640, while Emirates will be at more than Dh1,000.