Dubai: Emirates will deploy the Airbus A380, the world’s largest commercial plane, to Moscow starting September 18, as it looks to meet rising demand.
“The airline resumed flights to the Russian capital last week and due to strong passenger demand, its iconic Emirates A380 will operate the Dubai-to Moscow route,” Emirates said in a statement.
Currently, the airline serves five cities utilizing its A380 aircraft including Cairo, Paris, London Heathrow, Guangzhou and Toronto. Emirates will gradually expand the deployment of the jumbo aircraft in line with demand and operational approvals, the statement added.
Flights to Moscow will operate every Friday and Saturday. On Fridays, Emirates flight EK133 will depart Dubai at 10:10 and arrive in Moscow at 14:25 local time. The return flight, EK134 will depart at 17:35 and arrive in Dubai at 23:35 local time.
On Saturdays, Emirates flight EK131 will depart Dubai at 16:15 and arrive in Moscow at 20:30 local time. The return flight, EK132 will depart Moscow at 23:20 and arrive in Dubai at 05:30, the following day.