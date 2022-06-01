Dubai: Travel in style and still be in Economy? Check out Emirates airline’s ‘Premium Economy’, bookings for which are expected to start today.
The new cabin class, which gives a deluxe feel to Economy, will be available to travellers on popular routes - London, Paris and Sydney – serviced by the Airbus A380 from August 1. The Christchurch (New Zealand) route will also get the Premium Economy treatment from December.
Until now, Emirates had offered Premium Economy seats on some London-bound flights - but as upgrades and not as a full-fledged category. Premium Economy fares can be 60-65 per cent cheaper than in Business. On Emirates, the new seating option could be 30 per cent more than the standard Economy rates, say aviation industry experts.
“As with everything we do, Emirates premium economy will be exceptional in its class, with minute attention given to every aspect of the customer experience,” Tim Clark, Emirates’ President, had said in a statement earlier. “Customers trading up from Economy will be getting excellent value,”
“Since we first introduced our Premium Economy seats in January 2021, the response and demand has been tremendous. We currently have six A380s equipped with this cabin class, which limits our initial deployment, but our intention is to offer this experience to many more markets across our network.”
In April, Clark said Emirates is spending $1.5 billion to retrofit and upgrade its wide-body aircraft. Last year, the airline announced that it will retrofit 105 of these aircraft with the Premium Economy seating option, in addition to other cabin enhancements. The 18-month programme, which will begin at the end of 2022, will see 52 Emirates A380s and 53 Boeing 777s fitted with the new cabin class.
It has quite a bit to offer in other features too. The cabins have the latest upgraded inflight entertainment system with 13.3-inch HD TVs. Passengers can connect their own headphones wirelessly via Bluetooth. There’s also faster wi-fi.