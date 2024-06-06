Dubai: Emirates has started its services to the Colombian capital of Bogotá, expanding the airline's South American network to four destinations and reaching 19 points across the Americas.

The daily service via Miami is operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, which offers premium passenger services to Bogotá. Emirates became the first airline to deliver first-class services between Miami and Bogotá. The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft features a three-class configuration with eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class for daily service.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates' EVP Passenger Sales and Country Management said: "The addition of Bogotá to our network reinforces our deep commitment to South America and to expanding our reach in this important continent. We are also excited to provide our premium services between Miami and Bogotá and to introduce a First Class offering for the first time-ever on this popular route."

Sergio Paris Mendoza, Director General of Aeronáutica Civil de Colombia, said: "Colombia, the gateway to South America, connects for the first time with the Middle East via the Bogota-Miami-Dubai route operated by Emirates. Through Emirates' services, we are delighted to have the opportunity to increase inbound tourism and trade between Colombia and the Middle East."

The new daily service to Bogotá will provide travellers from Colombia with convenient access to Dubai via Miami and connectivity to popular destinations in the Far East, West Asia, and Africa.

Thanks to the recent codeshare agreement with Avianca, Emirates customers flying from its network and Dubai via Madrid, Barcelona, or London Heathrow can fly directly to three points in Colombia. Codeshare flights customers can select from include Madrid to Bogotá, Medellin or Cali; Barcelona to Bogotá; and London Heathrow to Bogotá.