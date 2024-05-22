Dubai: The Emirates group entity Transguard is on a recruitment drive. The entity, which offers multiple services for businesses, will be hiring new limousine drivers, with interviews scheduled for May 25 at the Emirates HQ.

“This role in particular offers qualified applicants the opportunity to support one of the UAE’s leading airlines as well as to work directly with VIP passengers,” said Cathy Masters, Director – Aviation.

Applicants must have a UAE driving license issued in or before May 2022 and two years of relevant experience. Pre-registration is not required. “Transguard offers a dynamic and inclusive workplace environment where our employees can thrive and grow,” said Cathy.

It is not known how many new positions will be created. Transguard has been expanding its pool of business-focused services, which also includes offering security services. The company recorded revenues of Dh2.5 billion for the 2022-23 financial year.

Major hiring run