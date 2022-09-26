Dubai-based carrier Emirates will be operating additional flights to South Africa, it said on Monday.
The airline will be expanding its schedule to and from Johannesburg with three daily flights from March 1, 2023. Cape Town will be served with double daily services starting February 1, 2023. The airline will also be adding two more flights to Durban, making it a daily operation from December 1, 2022. With this, Emirates will be operating 42 weekly services between Dubai and South Africa.
Emirates’ flight EK 767 from Dubai to Johannesburg will operate with a Boeing 777 aircraft, complementing its double daily A380 operation. The flight will depart at 2325hrs, arriving at 0535hrs the next day to Johannesburg. The return flight will depart Johannesburg at 2220hrs and arrives in Dubai at 0820hrs the next morning. The third daily flight from Johannesburg will help meet high demand with more than 300 available seats each way.
Emirates’ second daily service to Cape Town will depart Dubai at 0910hrs, landing at 1645hrs. It will then depart Cape Town at 1325hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0110hrs the next day. With the double daily service to Cape Town, the airline will have restored its pre-pandemic schedule.
In addition to providing much needed seat capacity in and out of South Africa, the new flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban will collectively provide more cargo belly-hold capacity to further scale up import and export opportunities for local businesses.
Emirates has been serving South Africa for 27 years.