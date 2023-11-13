Dubai: As expected, Emirates has lit-up the Dubai Airshow with the bumper aircraft order on day 1. The value of the deal - $52 billion.

The Dubai airline is purchasing 55 additional Boeing 779s and 35 Boeing 777 8s. Including the previous orders, Emirates will now have a total order of 205 Boeing 777X on board. Deliveries for the 777-9s will start from 2025.

“I'm pleased to announce that Emirates is placing an order additional wide-body aircraft with Boeing worth $52 billion dollars who are signing a purchase agreement for the 55 additional point, seven nine and 35 point triple seven including our previous order has a total of two,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

Emirates is coming off record numbers generated in its half-yearly financials. The Dubai airline had been the pacesetter among global carriers in scripting a post COVID turnaround for the travel industry.

In the run up to the airshow’s opening, the region’s aviation market had been buzzing about Dubai airlines placing mega sized orders. Now, that has come to pass.

“We are pleased to place an order for 30 Boeing 787-9 for flydubai. In the run up to the airshow’s opening, the region’s aviation market had been buzzing about Dubai airlines placing mega sized orders. Now, that has come to pass”, said Sheikh Ahmed.

Delivery in 2030

“Emirates will be launch customer for the 777-8. “Our first delivery is expected in 2030,” said Sheikh Ahmed. “To power those aircraft, we have ordered 202 additional GE Gen9X engines.”

"In addition, we are updating our Dreamliner order for 30 aircraft. Our new Dreamliner for the order will comprise of 15 units of the 787-10 and 20 units and of the 787-8. After today, Emirates will have a 245 wide body aircraft on order with Boeing, including five 777 freighters.

"This is a long-term commitment that will support hundreds of thousands of jobs not only with Boeing, but also the global aviation supply chain," said Sheikh Ahmed.