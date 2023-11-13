With even ChatGPT being used in ransomware attacks, the UAE is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring cybersecurity in the aviation sector, the country’s cybersecurity chief said at the Aviation Mobility Conference on the inaugural day of the 18th Dubai Airshow on Monday.
Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said in his keynote speech that ChatGPT is used not “just in drafting an email or spams or even phishing emails, but even in writing some of the scripts and decoding some of the things that we saw and we investigated in a ransomware level”.
“And this is where it’s very important to actually take that into consideration,” he said.
He explained that the country’s cybersecurity strategy is built on five pillars: governance, coverage, protection and defence, innovation, and partnership. The country has implemented information assurance standards, numerous cybersecurity policies, and fostered collaborations through public-private partnerships.
Focus of strategy
The strategy focuses on building technology, skills, and capacity, recognising the human factor as a crucial element. “Safety is our number one priority,” said Dr Al Kuwaiti.
He said the country has put in place certifications, standards, legislations policies and procedures to ensure cybersecurity in all sectors.
“We have an ecosystem that allows the academia, the government and industries work together in order to come up with solutions that fit and meet many aspects of our cybersecurity requirements,” he said.
Dr Al Kuwaiti also called for international cooperation and information sharing especially in the face of cyber threats like ransomware and the misuse of technologies such as ChatGPT.