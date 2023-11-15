Abu Dhabi: UAE-based technology company EDGE on Wednesday announced that two of its entities have bagged contracts to supply ammunitions worth over Dh4.5 billion to the Ministry of Defence.
While Lahab Defence Systems won a contract worth Dh4.1 billion to supply aircraft munitions, ADASI was awarded a Dh487 million contract to supply RASH 2M and RASH 2H guidance kits for mortars and other in-house designed payloads. The high-precision guided munition systems are used across a range of military applications.
Lahab Defence Systems, the UAE’s sole munitions manufacturer, was awarded the contract which includes the production and delivery of the MK 81, MK 82, MK 83, and MK 84 general-purpose aircraft munitions.
Hamad Al Marar, president of the Missiles & Weapons cluster within EDGE, said in a statement: “This contract strengthens the confidence of the Ministry of Defence in Lahab Defence Systems and reflects our ambitions to develop capabilities that meet future needs in the long term.”
The munitions will be produced at Lahab Defence Systems’ facilities, directly contributing to the UAE government’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and ‘Operation 300bn’, a national industrial strategy aimed at raising the manufacturing sector’s GDP contribution to Dh300 billion over the next nine years.
Meanwhile, the RASH 2M and RASH 2H, designed and developed by ADASI engineers, have lightweight design and precise target engagement.
Juma Al Kaabi, CEO, ADASI said in a separate statement: “This agreement further expands our alliance with the Ministry of Defence, and underscores our drive to leverage advanced technologies to enable a more secure future.”