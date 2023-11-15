Dubai: Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with EANAN, a UAE technology company, for research and development (R&D) initiatives in the UAE.
The strategic partnership aims to provide a formal basis for R&D work between the parties, ensuring high safety and security of unmanned heavy cargo and vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in Dubai by improving the regulatory framework for unmanned aerial vehicles.
It will also create a dedicated area for testing various flight modes of unmanned aerial vehicles and support the development of the aviation industry in Dubai through various collaborations.
The signing was in attendance of Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, CEO of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Rashid Hamdan Bin Khadim Al Nuaimi, Chairman of EANAN, and was between Ahmad Ali Belqazi, Executive Director Aviation Safety & Environment Sector, DCAA, and Ali Al Ameemi, CEO of EANAN Aviation.
Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, CEO of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said, “In response to the growing significance of unmanned aerial vehicles in aviation, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has introduced a comprehensive legal framework through Law No. (4) of 2020 to regulate unmanned aerial vehicles operations in Dubai, UAE. The DCAA oversees the implementation of these provisions, focusing on airspace for unmanned aerial vehicles activities, approving air routes, and vetting operators, aircraft commanders, observers, and crew members.”
Ali Al Ameemi, CEO of EANAN Aviation said, “Through our strategic partnership with DCAA, EANAN is committed to enhancing aviation safety, fostering innovation, research and development and delivering technological solutions.”
The DCAA and EANAN will work together to develop and implement workshops, as well as specialised training programmes. These programs will support the growth of the aviation industry, covering areas such as operational risk management, aviation safety, unmanned aircraft technology, navigation, data analysis, flight operations, aviation security, and personnel licensing.