Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has once again retained its title as the world’s busiest international airport in July, according to global aviation analytics group OAG’s world’s busiest airport monthly analyser.
With 4.9 million seats, DXB has 19 per cent more international capacity than the next busiest international airport, London Heathrow (LHR), at 4.1 million seats. Due to the summer travel rush, the seats per day at Dubai have increased by two per cent compared to June 2023, and London Heathrow has seen a one per cent increase.
DXB has also retained its spot as the second busiest ‘global airport’, measuring domestic and international airline capacity, said OAG. Atlanta (ATL) is the world’s busiest airport in July 2023 with 5.5 million seats – 12 per cent more than Dubai International Airport (DXB), the second busiest global airport with 4.9 million seats.
DXB has consistently retained the top spot for being the busiest international airport for several months in a row. “Last month, Dubai International said it expects to handle 3.5 million passengers between June 20 and July 3, with an average daily traffic of 252,000. The airport reported that 100,000 passengers travelled via DXB alone on Saturday, June 24. According to media reports, the number of travellers passing through UAE’s airports during the summer period is anticipated to reach a staggering 5 million passengers.
In the region, Doha International Airport added seven per cent more seats per day compared to last month and and is on the ninth place on the list.
In the rest of the world, Amsterdam (AMS) ranked third in the monthly list by adding three per cent more seats per day compared to last month. Moreover, London Gatwick (LGW) has added the most seats this month, adding 263,710, which is nine per cent more seats per day than last month.