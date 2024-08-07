Dubai: Emirates’ sister concern, flydubai, announced the launch of operations in Basel, Switzerland, making it the first UAE carrier to do so. The Dubai-based carrier touched down in Basel on Wednesday and will offer four-times-weekly service to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) from Dubai International (DXB).

The inaugural flight touched down at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) and was met with a traditional water cannon salute. Senior airport officials welcomed the delegation led by Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai.

With the start of flights to Basel, flydubai has grown its European network to 29 destinations, including Budapest, Catania, Krakow, Milan-Bergamo, Prague, Salzburg and Zagreb.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and e-commerce at flydubai, said, “At flydubai, we are committed to opening up underserved destinations and creating free flows of trade and tourism, and we are pleased to add Basel to our network in Europe. EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg serves Switzerland, France and Germany, making it an important hub for travel, trade and tourism in the tri-border region that will benefit our customers from the UAE and beyond.”

“Through Dubai’s aviation hub, passengers travelling from Basel can enjoy convenient connections to holiday destinations including Kenya, the Maldives, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Thailand,” added Efendi.

Basel is renowned as Switzerland’s cultural capital and is home to museums and historic and modern architecture.

EuroAirport’s Managing Director Matthias Suhr said, “We are proud that with regular direct flights to Dubai, the UAE is now even easier to reach from EuroAirport. This meets the growing demand for travel to this region and strengthens our role in ensuring connectivity of our tri-national region.”

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft fleet will operate flights between Dubai and Basel. Flights from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, the carrier said in a statement. flydubai also said that Emirates would offer codeshare on this route, offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.