Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of the Airshow, Ali Al Ameemi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EANAN, said: “We are an Emirati aerospace technology company based in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub. The Sa’faar S-700 is the first and the biggest unmanned aircraft, which has a payload of 200kg, which means that you can carry two people and we have smaller versions for delivery of parcels, like groceries or medicines. Now the next step will be for air taxi, where people can move easily away from traffic, from point to point, within a city or between cities. We are continuing our research and development. We are working with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Air Navigation Services and with Dubai University for research and development purposes and certification of these AAM aircrafts and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).”