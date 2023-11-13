Dubai: The first unmanned aircraft fleet engineered and produced in Dubai has been launched at the Dubai Airshow 2023, which started today, November 13.
EANAN, the Dubai-based technology company that debuted the crafts, aims to become the first commercially operating air mobility company in Dubai.
The aircrafts are part of a zero-emission fleet and can carry loads of up to 200kg. They are designed to safely and efficiently transport people and cargo across different environments and locations.
Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of the Airshow, Ali Al Ameemi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EANAN, said: “We are an Emirati aerospace technology company based in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub. The Sa’faar S-700 is the first and the biggest unmanned aircraft, which has a payload of 200kg, which means that you can carry two people and we have smaller versions for delivery of parcels, like groceries or medicines. Now the next step will be for air taxi, where people can move easily away from traffic, from point to point, within a city or between cities. We are continuing our research and development. We are working with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Air Navigation Services and with Dubai University for research and development purposes and certification of these AAM aircrafts and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).”
The crafts are expected to streamline logistics requirements, as they can take heavier loads from one city to another, with the option for smaller UAVs taking over the delivery supply chain next to deliver parcels to customers.
“The S-700 can go easily from Dubai to Sharjah in 12 minutes. You can deliver a payload of 200kgs there and then smaller UAVs can use their network to then deliver it to companies or houses,” he added.