Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates announced Friday plans to launch four-weekly flights to Madagascar via a linked service with island nation Seychelles. The service between Dubai and Antananarivo offers travellers choice and connectivity, while driving inbound leisure and business travel to the country, Emirates said in a statement.

Boosting international travel to and from Madagascar, the flight times have been scheduled to optimise connections to and from key points in Europe, the Far East, West Asia and the Middle East/GCC, said the airline. Travellers wanting to combine two holidays in one also have the option to conveniently fly between the Seychelles and Madagascar, the airline added.

Tourism is a key pillar in Madagascar’s economy, contributing to the creation of thousands of employment opportunities that support the country’s goal to serve one million tourists by 2028. The airline’s new route will provide connectivity from over 140 points in its global network, supporting the Ministry of Tourism’s strategy to diversify target markets and introduce international travellers to the island’s attractions. Emirates said it is also in discussion with Air Madagascar to offer further global connectivity to promote tourism and trade.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said, “Madagascar has historically been underserved, despite growing appetite from travellers for authentic ecotourism experiences. We understand the importance of offering customers efficient connectivity and premium travel experiences and we’re confident that this new service will have a positive impact on boosting Madagascar’s connectivity.”

The Malagasy’s government is spearheading efforts to grow its tourism sector by enticing more tourists to experience the island’s renowned biodiversity and natural attractions.

Manambahoaka Valéry Ramonjavelo, Madagascar’s Minister of Transports, and Meteorology said, “Our agreement between the UAE and Madagascar opens the way to this new Antananarivo-Dubai route and represents a significant step forward for the development of tourism and trade between the two countries. This is extremely positive news in more than one way, as it opens a new door between Madagascar and the world, through the Dubai hub, the biggest international hub in passenger numbers.

It will also introduce the whole world to the incredible touristic and cultural treasures of Madagascar, while also creating opportunities for new business streams. The association of our national airline combined with this new Emirates route it will strengthen connectivity for our regions.”

Madagascar is the world’s fourth largest island. The UAE and Madagascar have grown their bilateral relationship across a number of sectors, including commercial, logistics and other industries to reinforce the growth of mutual trade. With the launch of the passenger flight, the airline’s cargo arm, Emirates SkyCargo, will support this by exporting goods via its state-of-the-art hub in Dubai, into key markets such as the UAE, China, Indonesia, the United States and France, among others.