Dubai: Emirates airline has been named among the world’s Top 5 airlines in terms of air safety, according to AirlineRatings.
The website has announced its 20 top airlines in the world for 2021, with Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Qantas and Emirate making the Top 5. The others were Cathay Pacific, Virgin Atlantic, United Airlines, EVA Air, British Airways, Lufthansa, ANA, Finnair, Japan AirLines, KLM, Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Virgin Australia, Delta Air Lines, and Etihad Airways.
Emirates, which climbed to fifth spot, recently introduced a premium economy class, which is being hailed as one of the best in the industry, noted AirlineRatings. Qatar Airways was ranked number 1 because of its cabin innovation, passenger service, and its dedication and commitment to continue to operate throughout the pandemic.
Emirates, which was the first airline to offer free COVID-19 medical cover, expanded its multi-risk travel insurance coverage last year. The travel insurance package - in tandem with AIG - was the first of its kind in the airline industry, and is “designed to provide all Emirates passengers a truly unique offer for stress-free and hassle-free travel,” according to the airline.