Dubai: The Saudi ministry of commerce issued over 120,000 commercial registrations, In the second quarter of 2024, marking a significant 78 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to ministry data, a total of 121,521 business identification cards were issued by the end of June, up from 68,222 in the previous year. This growth extended across several sectors: E-commerce registrations rose by 17.47 per cent making it 40,697 registrations, container handling services grew by 48 per cent making it 2,457 registrations, and logistics services saw a 76 per cent increase totaling 11,928 registrations.