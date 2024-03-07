Berlin: Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, has signed MoUs with Icelandair, travel technology and ticketing specialist W2, and AirBlackBox (ABB) by GO7. The collaboration aims to enhance commercial ties by utilising their respective networks and implementing advanced tools for streamlined air and rail ticket connections, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

The MoUs will lay the groundwork for potential codeshare collaborations and the expansion of intermodal programs through virtual interlines across the Emirates network.

Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Airline, Adnan Kazim, said, “We are pleased to deepen our partnerships with Icelandair and GO7. Their networks and intermodal capabilities complement our European presence, providing an array of connections for our customers to simplify their journeys.”

Kazim said, “Together, we will open up new travel opportunities and more choices for customers wishing to travel across Europe. We believe these partnerships will bring real benefits to our customers and business, and we’re taking positive steps towards further strengthening our relationships.”

Partnership with GO7

Emirates has partnered with travel technology and ticketing specialist GO7 to work on a holistic airline distribution approach, enabling Emirates to offer combined interline and rail tickets to worldwide destinations through Emirates’ direct and indirect channels outside the traditional booking ecosystem, the airline said.

Peer Winter, Chief Distribution Officer, GO7, said, “With Emirates already offering multimodal network connections through the GDS, including Rail and Fly via W2 by GO7, our new agreement takes it further. This partnership will provide a holistic approach to Airline Distribution for Emirates, enabling them to strengthen their offering across their direct channels.”

Winter added, “Passengers can complete their journeys seamlessly with multiple airlines and rail operators through a single ticket, bypassing traditional industry channels.”

Partnership with Iceland Air

Emirates and Icelandair are working towards expanding their existing interline partnership into a reciprocal codeshare agreement. The planned codeshare will provide travellers connecting to Emirates gateways in Europe with convenient access to Reykjavik (REK).

The MoU with Icelandair was signed by Helgi Bjorgvinsson, Director Partnerships and Corporate Affairs Icelandair (left) and Anand Lakshminarayanan, SVP Revenue Optimisation Emirates Airline (right). Image Credit: Supplied

Emirates said it would initially place its ‘EK’ marketed code on the best connecting Icelandair flights, and Icelandair will place its code on operated flights between various gateways in Europe, Dubai, and beyond to the airline’s extensive network. The airline said a full roster of destinations will be communicated at a later stage.

“Once the codeshare is fully activated, Customers will benefit from single-ticket travel with competitive fares and one-stop baggage check-in to a myriad of destinations,” the company said.