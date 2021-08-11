The carrier will also be adding more flights to US destinations such as Houston and Boston

Emirates Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: Emirates airline on Wednesday said it would increase its services to 73 weekly flights to the UK by October.

This includes a six times a day London Heathrow operation; double daily A380 flights to Manchester, ten weekly services to Birmingham and daily services to Glasgow, said Emirates in a statement.

"With the recent announcements of the UAE easing entry protocols for 12 countries, and the UK adding the UAE on its 'amber list', Emirates is actively responding to the spike in travel demand across its network to make it easier for customers to connect to Dubai and beyond through the scaling up of its operations," said Emirates.

From today, Emirates will begin serving London Heathrow with three daily flights, all operated by its flagship A380. Throughout August and September, Emirates will gradually increase its operations to London Heathrow, and by the middle of October, the airline will have restored its operations to six daily flights, of which four will be served by the A380.

More US flights

Emirates, which currently flies to 12 cities in the US on over 70 weekly flights, will be adding additional frequencies to Houston, Boston and San Francisco over the course of August to accommodate for the seasonal influx of travellers.

The airline will also be boosting capacity on its four weekly services to New York JFK to its flagship A380 from August 13. "Emirates will continue to make schedule and capacity adjustments to match its services with customer travel trends," said the airline.

Emirates has increased flights to Johannesburg from daily to 11 weekly flights, with the addition of four linked flights with Durban, and the airline also flies to and from Cape Town with three weekly services.

Flights to and from South Africa have also been scheduled to allow for convenient connections and additional access to Emirates' four gateways in the UK, as well as Emirates' extensive US network.

The airline has also reinstated capacity on its flights to and from Lusaka (linked with Harare) and Entebbe with five weekly flights each.