Dubai: Emirates-owned air and travel services provider dnata announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a multi-year contract to provide inflight catering services to ITA Airways from its facilities at Los Angeles International (LAX) and San Francisco International (SFO) airports.

As part of the agreement, dnata said its teams will produce and uplift more than 200,000 meals annually on board the daily flights of the Italian flag carrier from both airports to Rome.

Peter DeVito, CEO of dnata Catering North America, said, “We are proud to have been selected as the exclusive catering supplier to ITA Airways in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Our experienced team will contribute to the excellent onboard experience by consistently delivering outstanding meals that passengers love.

Including ITA Airways, dnata provides catering and retail services to over 40 airline customers at 12 airports with a team of more than 1,000 hospitality professionals throughout the United States. In Los Angeles and San Francisco, dnata uplifted over three million meals for over 11,000 individual flights in the last financial year 2023-24.