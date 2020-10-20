Dubai: Dubai's dnata makes an entry into Indonesia's aviation space, through a joint venture, which will launch in Jakarta first and then expand to other airports in the country. The partner is PT UNEX Rajawali Indonesia, which is based at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.
The two will expand ground handling capacity in Indonesia by making joint investments in facilities, equipment and training. "We will work hard to ensure the highest standards of service and safety in Jakarta and, as we expand our operations, other airports in Indonesia," said Dirk Goovaerts, dnata's Regional CEO for Asia-Pacific.
Indonesia is the fourth largest country in the world by population and the largest economy in Southeast Asia. It is also an archipelago with over 17,000 islands, making air travel the preferred and most efficient transportation method for both passenger and cargo.
As of now, dnata operates at 13 airports in the Asia-Pacific region, delivering ground handling, cargo and catering services to over 80 airlines.