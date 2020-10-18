Dubai: Budget carrier Air India Express on Sunday said that bookings are open for UAE to India flights till December 31, 2020.
This comes as the seventh of phase of the country’s Vande Bharat Mission - the repatriation services it had launched for stranded citizens and expats during the pandemic – is set to end on October 25.
Tickets could be purchased through the airline’s website, call center or an authorized travel agent, the airline said in a tweet.
This month, India will operate 270 repatriation flights out of the UAE, essentially for those expats wanting to return to their homes after the pandemic disruption. In the reverse direction, 269 flights will be operated to the UAE from Indian cities by Air India Express during the 24 days from October 1.
Due to a ban on inbound flights from India in some Gulf states, thousands of expat workers based in those countries are now looking to fly via UAE.