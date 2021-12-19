Dubai: Philippines’ low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has cancelled several Dubai-Manila flights after operations at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) were suspended until further notice.
Cebu said the country’s second busiest airport was in the process of restoring regular services after sustaining damage in the aftermath of the Super Typhoon Odette. The airline canceled the following flights:
• December 19, 2021
5J 005 Dubai – Cebu
• December 20, 2021
5J 005 Dubai-Cebu
• December 21, 2021
5J 582 Cebu - Manila
Flagship carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) canceled a handful of flights scheduled for Sunday. PAL said it had aborted the flights on December 19 due to the “aftermath of Typhoon Odette and the closure of certain affected airports”
• PR 2971/2972
Manila-Siargao-Manila
• PR 2382/2383
Cebu-Siargao-Cebu
• PR 1836/1861
Manila-Cebu-Manila
• PR 1848
Cebu-Manila
• PR 1785/1786
Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
• PR 2781/2782
Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
The only international flight to be canceled was scheduled to operate from Cebu to Narita in Japan (PR 434/433).
“Even after the typhoon recedes and weather improves, it may take some time to restore normal schedules. Certain airports have sustained damage and have not reopened to flight operations, including Mactan Cebu airport. Also, we would need to reposition aircraft and undertake other operational adjustments based on the revised slots and clearances at the affected airports, in coordination with the airport and air traffic control authorities,” said PAL on its website.
More than 90 people are thought to have died after the devastating storm struck the Philippines on Thursday, according to media reports.