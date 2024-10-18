Dubai: Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) announced Friday that the number of registered drone pilots has increased by an exceptional 76 percent this year. Moreover, the Emirate’s aviation sector has witnessed a 53 per cent upward trajectory in registered drone firms and a 75 per cent rise in monthly drone operations.

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said, “This remarkable growth underscores the efforts made to develop the drone ecosystem in Dubai and demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation that propels the future of air transport.”

He also said that DCAA would continue to invest in developing the necessary infrastructure to enhance the drone industry and provide innovative solutions that contribute to sustainability and advance the knowledge economy.

Earlier this week, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, launched the first phase of the unified Dubai Sky Map—a tool to enhance the mechanism for supervising the civil aviation sector's activities in the Emirates’ airspace.

The platform consolidates all maps related to DCAA services into a single system, including tracking air transport vehicles, cranes, and other services. The announcement was made during Gitex Global this year.