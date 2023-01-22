A Dubai-bound traveller from Japan has given birth aboard an Emirates flight, the airline has confirmed to Gulf News.
The airline said the crew gave the mother and child immediate medical assistance and appropriate assistance upon landing.
Emirates told Gulf News in a statement: “Emirates can confirm a birth on board flight EK319 from Tokyo Narita to Dubai on January 19. The crew assisted the passenger, and the flight continued to Dubai as per schedule.”
The spokesperson said, “The passenger and baby were in stable condition and, upon arrival in Dubai, were met by local medical staff. Our crew and passengers’ health and safety are paramount.”
Usually, air travel is considered unsafe for pregnant women after 36 weeks of pregnancy until advised by their doctors.