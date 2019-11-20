On Wednesday, Emirates announced firm orders for 30 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, worth $8.8 billion at list prices, at the Dubai Airshow 2019. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates, the world's largest international airline, today announced that it has signed a full purchase agreement for 30 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, worth US$ 8.8 billion at list prices, at the Dubai Airshow 2019.

Under its agreement with Boeing, Emirates has exercised its right to substitute the B777x with B787s.

This deal includes Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with deliveries commencing in May 2023 and continuing for the next five years. For the B777X, Emirates will enter into discussions with Boeing over the next few weeks on the status of deliveries. This takes Emirates' total order with Boeing to 126 aircraft.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive, signed the agreement with Stanley Deal, President and Chief Executive Officer for Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Including the US$ 16 billion Airbus A350 order on Monday, this latest announcement takes the total value of Emirates' firm aircraft commitments at the 2019 Dubai Airshow to US$ 24.8 billion.

HH Sheikh Ahmed said: "I am pleased to announce a firm order for 30 Boeing Dreamliners. This is an important investment and addition to our future fleet and network requirements, providing us the agility, flexibility and spread of seat segments when it comes to overall capacity to serve a range of destinations as we develop and grow our global route network. This also reflects Emirates' continued efforts to provide the best quality air transport services to our customers.

The 787s will complement our fleet mix by expanding our operational flexibility in terms of capacity, range and deployment to connect new city pairs and expand frequencies. We are also pleased to reaffirm our commitment to the Boeing 777x programme and look forward to its entry into service."

Sheikh Ahmed added: "Our Boeing fleet is key to our business model to serve international demand for travel to and through our Dubai hub, as we continue to contribute to the UAE's strategy to become a global destination for business and tourism by providing high quality air connectivity."

Stanley Deal said: "We are excited to finalise this important order from one of the world's leading airlines. Our agreement solidifies Emirates' plan to operate the 787 Dreamliner and the 777X, which make up the most efficient and most capable wide-body combination in the industry. It is an honour to build on our successful partnership with Emirates and continue to sustain many jobs at Boeing and our supplier partners."

Emirates is a powerful engine for American aerospace manufacturing jobs. Applying the US Department of Commerce jobs multiplier (every $1 billion in US aerospace exports supports 5,200 American jobs), this order will create and support over 45,000 additional jobs in US aerospace manufacturing – not only with Boeing, but also with the thousands of other suppliers in the value chain across the US, many of which are medium and small-sized businesses.

Emirates' partnership with Boeing spans decades. Emirates is by far the largest Boeing 777 operator on the planet with 155 777s in service today.