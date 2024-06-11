Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) issued a travel advisory on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming peak travel season, including Eid Al Adha and the summer school holiday breaks in the UAE.
Dubai Airport authorities said in a statement that the world's busiest hub is expected to welcome 3.7 million passengers from June 12 to 25, during the Eid break and ahead of the school summer holidays from July to August.
DXB predicts that the average daily traffic will hit 264,000 passengers, and June 22 is expected to be the busiest day, with passenger numbers likely to exceed 287,000.
Last summer, Dubai's flagship carrier, Emirates, which operates out of its home base in DXB, logged one of its busiest summers, carrying over 14 million passengers. In 2023, DXB witnessed a surge in guest numbers, reaching 86/9 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 31.7 per cent. Q3 remained the quarter with the highest traffic since 2019, with 23 million passengers, while August, with 7.9 million guests, was the month with the highest traffic.
"As families embark on summer adventures, DXB is prepared to ensure a seamless and enjoyable travel experience. The priority is to expedite guest formalities, allowing ample time to enjoy the diverse offerings at DXB," stated the advisory.
Passengers are advised to check in early to avoid last-minute hassles or missed flights. DXB has advised passengers to arrive no earlier than three hours before their scheduled departure time.
• flydubai passengers are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure
• Passengers flying with other airlines should aim to arrive at DXB no earlier than three hours before their scheduled departure time, utilising online check-in where available to save time
• Familiarise yourself with your airline's baggage allowance and packing regulations. Avoid last-minute surprises by checking in advance
• Save time at security screening by being prepared. Place metal items— watch, jewellery, mobile phone, coins, belt— in your hand luggage and follow the directed guidelines for carrying liquids, aerosols, and gels
• Families with children over 12 can expedite the passport control process by using Smart Gates
• Keep abreast of the latest travel regulations for your destination and ensure you have all necessary documents ready
• Organise your travel documents in advance and weigh your luggage at home to avoid surprises at the airport and streamline your journey
• Remember to pack spare batteries and power banks in your hand luggage
• Farewell goodbyes should be exchanged at home, as only passengers will be permitted inside the terminals during peak periods
• Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport and between Terminals 1 and 3 to avoid road congestion
• Access to the arrivals' forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is restricted to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only