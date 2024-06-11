Here are a few tips from DXB ahead of the busy season:

• Emirates passengers are advised to take advantage of the airline's home, early and self-check-in facilities, including city check-in options

• flydubai passengers are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure

• Passengers flying with other airlines should aim to arrive at DXB no earlier than three hours before their scheduled departure time, utilising online check-in where available to save time

• Familiarise yourself with your airline's baggage allowance and packing regulations. Avoid last-minute surprises by checking in advance

• Save time at security screening by being prepared. Place metal items— watch, jewellery, mobile phone, coins, belt— in your hand luggage and follow the directed guidelines for carrying liquids, aerosols, and gels

• Families with children over 12 can expedite the passport control process by using Smart Gates

• Keep abreast of the latest travel regulations for your destination and ensure you have all necessary documents ready

• Organise your travel documents in advance and weigh your luggage at home to avoid surprises at the airport and streamline your journey

• Remember to pack spare batteries and power banks in your hand luggage

• Farewell goodbyes should be exchanged at home, as only passengers will be permitted inside the terminals during peak periods

• Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport and between Terminals 1 and 3 to avoid road congestion

• Access to the arrivals' forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is restricted to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only