Dubai: Etihad Airways has announced the resumption of flights from Pakistan, providing more options for passengers to travel to Abu Dhabi and beyond, to other international destinations.

“Starting from July 16, you can travel from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore via Abu Dhabi to worldwide destinations. Our planes will be landing at more than 50 destinations in July and August, connecting the world through our home in Abu Dhabi,” said a message sent by the airline to its customers.

COVID-19 test

The airline, however, reminded the passengers travelling from Pakistan to complete a COVID-19 PCR test from Chugtai Lab only, a maximum 96 hours ahead of travel and be able to present a negative test result report before they fly from Pakistan to the UAE.

12 weekly flights

The airline will operate 12 flights a week, of which seven flights will be operated from Lahore, two from Islamabad and three flights from Karachi, Pakistani media reported.

The airline has already been flying passengers from UAE to Pakistan. Regular flight operations had been suspended in Pakistan on March 21 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Emirates airline and Pakistan International Airlines have already started regular flight operation to and from Pakistan early this month.

Travel guidelines for Pakistani passengers

Booking your flight

Book your flight at etihad.com or your local travel agent. Only UAE Residents will be able to enter Abu Dhabi and you must have ICA approval before you can fly, Etihad Airways said on its website.

We recommend that you do not book your flight until you have received ICA approval, which can be secured at www.smartservices.ica.gov.ae. Those transferring in Abu Dhabi to onwards destinations must ensure they are compliant with the regulations of their final destination.

Negative COVID-19 test mandatory to travel

You must complete a COVID-19 PCR test ahead of travel and be able to present a negative test result before you fly. Your negative test result must be issued no more than 96 hours prior to arriving in Abu Dhabi. Children up to the age of 12 years do not need to complete the PCR test if they are travelling with their parents. Test results will only be accepted from an authorised Chughtai testing lab.

Arrive at the airport in plenty of time

We recommend you arrive at the airport check-in 3 hours prior to departure. Please ensure you wear a facemask and gloves at all times, observe social distancing and use hand sanitiser regularly. Remember to bring your negative PCR test certificate and ICA approval with you.

Arriving and transferring in Abu Dhabi

• Those arriving in Abu Dhabi must hold a valid UAE resident visa and ICA approval number – you will not be permitted to enter the UAE otherwise. You will be required to undertake PCR and thermal testing when you arrive in Abu Dhabi, and are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

• Those transferring in Abu Dhabi must adhere to the airport guidelines.

Prepare to check-in

• Check-in opens 3 hours prior to your departure time.

• Show your negative PCR certificate when you check-in and ensure you have downloaded the UAE Al Hosn App.

• You will only be allowed to carry a personal item on board, such as a handbag, backpack or laptop bag.