People are drenched by sea spray thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town, South Africa. The cappuccino-coloured foam from the icy Atlantic was flung far onto the Sea Point promenade and main road, popular with runners and skaters during summer but virtually deserted in such stormy conditions.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man takes a selfie as wind blows sea foam onto the shore in Cape Town.
Image Credit: Reuters
Africa’s southernmost city, Cape Town has been lashed by successive cold fronts with heavy rains and flooding accompanying the latest winter storm that landed late on Sunday in the city known globally among mariners as the “Cape of Storms”.
Image Credit: Reuters
People watch huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town.
Image Credit: Reuters
The cappuccino-coloured foam from the icy Atlantic was flung far onto the Sea Point promenade and main road.
Image Credit: Reuters
People are drenched by sea spray thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town.
Image Credit: Reuters
Cape Town would most likely experience a high of 14 degrees on Monday and a low of 12 degrees.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man takes pictures as spray is thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town
Image Credit: Reuters
A rainbow is seen as a woman takes pictures as spray is thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man in a wheelchair takes pictures as spray is thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town.
Image Credit: Reuters