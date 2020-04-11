Passengers at Dubai International airport. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/GULFNEWS ARCHIVE

Dubai: Emirates is operating flights to certain destinations, it was announced on Saturday. In a tweet, Dubai Airports wrote about the move, urging passengers to contact the airline to seek additional flight information or book travel.

The flights are to take off from Terminal 3.

Earlier, the airline had said in a statement: "As per the UAE government’s directive, Emirates will temporarily suspend all passenger services from 25 March 2020. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers and travellers. These measures are in place to contain the spread of COVID-19, and we hope to resume services as soon as feasible."

Then, the airline on April 6 got special permission to fly some routes, however, these would take off from Terminal 2.

The flights were to ferry passengers from Dubai to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels and Zurich, with 4 flights a week to London Heathrow, and 3 flights a week to the other cities.

In a statement on its website, Emirates made clarifications about the journeys slotted. "Current flights are operating from Dubai to Zurich and Brussels (until 11 April), Paris (until 12 April) and London Heathrow, Frankfurt (until 19 April)," it said.

So, how can you book your ticket?

On its website the UAE carrier says: "To book your ticket on emirates.com please select the “one-way“ option when you select dates in the booking flow, and select the date that you want to travel. If you choose a return flight, no available flights will show.

"Please note that if a flight is sold out it will show as not applicable. You can check the weekly calendar at the bottom of the page to select the next available date."

Are you eligible to travel?

The airline said: "If you are considering booking one of these flights, you will need to check entry criteria on the IATA information page and eligibility from the respective country government guidance to ensure you are able to travel."

Important information for would-be travellers

No cabin baggage is allowed. Items allowed will be limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items; any other items will have to be checked in.

Online check-in not available: Online check-in is not available on these flights. The seats will be pre-assigned as per social distancing rules.

No cash back: If you change your mind about travelling, you can’t change the destination and the ticket is non refundable.