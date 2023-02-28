Dubai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been appointed Qatar Airways' Global Brand Ambassador. The announcement was made by Padukone on her Instagram account.
“Thrilled to be announced global brand ambassador for @qatarairways! Because there’s nothing else quite like it…,” the actress captioned the Instagram post.
On Instagram, Padukone shared a clip of herself enjoying lobster tail and surfing through the on-board entertainment system on a Qatar Airways flight.
Padukone is also the House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton and the face of Levi's, the world's largest denim company.