Dubai: Bahrain International Airport (BIA) gets the RoSPA health and safety award, recognising its ongoing efforts to enhance occupational health and safety management and reduce accidents within the airport environment, according to Bahrain Airport Company (BAC).
The RoSPA is the royal society for the prevention of accidents and it showcases a commitment to excellence in safety practices, enhancing credibility and legal compliance
The award was presented to BIA for the fourth consecutive year at the RoSPA health and safety awards ceremony, held on June 6, 2024, at Kempinski Central Avenue in Dubai. Hasan Farhan, BAC's health, safety, and environment (HSE) manager, accepted the accolade.
The RoSPA awards scheme, renowned as the longest running of its kind in the UK, attracts entries from organisations worldwide, making it a global achievement in health and safety.