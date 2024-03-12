Abu Dhabi: Zayed International Airport has been named ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’ by the Airports Council International (ACI) at the 2023 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.
This year’s results recognises ASQ Award winners as being the world’s best airports for the quality of their customer experience, as selected by passengers, who provided feedback in close to 600,000 surveys, ACI said in a statement.
The Airports Council International is an organisation of airport authorities aimed at uniting industry practices for airport standards. The ASQ initiative is the airport industry's sole global benchmarking programme dedicated to gauging passenger satisfaction during their time at the airport.
Operating across more than 400 airports globally, this programme delivers an in-depth assessment of the quality of the customer service experience.
Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Zayed International Airport, said, “Receiving accolades is always gratifying, but there's a distinct honour in being chosen by the passengers. Winning this award means so much to the whole team at Zayed International Airport, who continually work hard to ensure that the passenger is at the heart of everything we do.”
“Our new state-of-the-art Terminal was meticulously crafted to ensure every visitor's journey is seamless, enjoyable, and unforgettable,” she added.
Abu Dhabi International Airport, renamed Zayed International, has also processed over one million passengers through Abu Dhabi's new terminal since the inauguration of Terminal A on November 15.
ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira, said, “Flying through this cutting-edge airport isn't just a transit; it's an experience crafted with care. Your success in the ASQ Awards underscores your ability to give every passenger a memorable and enjoyable airport journey. Keep setting the bar high.”