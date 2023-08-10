Tata Group-owned airline Air India unveiled a new brand identity and new aircraft livery on Thursday.
The new logo will be seen starting December 2023, when Air India’s first Airbus A350 enters the fleet in the new livery.
The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame.
“Air India’s new logo symbol - The Vista - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future,” the airline said.
The livery and design feature a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern. It also boasts a new custom-made ‘Air India Sans’ font.
Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MD, said: “Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage.
“The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service.”
Key investments
Air India has confirmed historic purchase agreements to acquire 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at $70 billion (based on published list prices), with deliveries of the new aircraft starting November this year.
The transformation of the airline’s fleet has already begun with the carrier leasing and buying 20 widebody aircraft this year. A $400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft commences mid-2024, which will lead to the installation of brand-new seats in every cabin, new inflight entertainment systems, and inflight Wi-Fi internet connectivity. By March 2024, 33 per cent of the airline’s widebody fleet will be upgraded, and over the next two-and-a-half years, its entire long-haul fleet will be reborn.
The airline has also welcomed more than 5,000 new staff, including 3,200 cabin crew and nearly 1,000 cockpit crew.