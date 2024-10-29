Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s first low-cost carrier, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, announced Tuesday the launch of its latest route connecting the UAE’s capital city to Yekaterinburg in Russia.

Starting December 27, the new non-stop service will operate twice weekly, offering passengers access between Zayed International Airport and Koltsovo International Airport.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “We are delighted to introduce this new route to Yekaterinburg, the second Russian city Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now serves after Moscow.” Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is a joint venture with Etihad Airways that was launched to expand into the growing low-cost market.

He said, “This addition strengthens the capital’s connectivity with key destinations, enhancing travel options for our customers while contributing to the growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism industries.”

Earlier this month, Air Arabia announced the launch of direct flights connecting Ras Al Khaimah International Airport with Moscow Domodedovo Airport, starting December 27. The new route will operate three times a week, providing a direct link between the two cities. Yekaterinburg is the second Russian city Air Arabia, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's parent concern, will fly to after Moscow.

He also said, “Our commitment remains focused on providing affordable, value-driven air travel, fostering connections between the UAE and Russia, and offering passengers more options to explore new destinations”.