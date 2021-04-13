Air Canada jets are pictured on the runway of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Ottawa/Montreal: Air Canada, struggling with a collapse in traffic due to the pandemic, has reached a deal on a long-awaited aid package with Ottawa that would allow it to access up to C$5.9 billion. As part of the package, Air Canada said it would proceed with planned purchases of 33 Airbus SE 220 airliners and 40 Boeing Co 737 MAX airliners.

“This financial support will help Air Canada weather the current economic downturn and will protect thousands of Canadian jobs,” the federal finance ministry said in a statement. Canada’s largest carrier, which last year cut 20,000 jobs, and other regional airlines have been negotiating with the government for many months on a coronavirus aid package.

The package consists of a series of debt and equity financing agreements with the Canadian government, the airline said. Under the terms of the deal, the government will be able to buy C$500 million worth of shares in the airline, a roughly 6 per cent stake.

A safety net

Michael Rousseau, the airline’s president and CEO, said the liquidity “provides a significant layer of insurance for Air Canada”. As part of the deal, Air Canada said it would agree to unspecified restrictions on the issuance of dividends and share buy-backs. Executive compensation will be capped and current employment levels will not fall below the 14,859 people working for the airline.

Air Canada can borrow C$1.5 billion in the form of a secured revolving credit facility at a 1.5 per cent premium to the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate and a further C$2.475 billion in the form of three unsecured non-revolving credit facilities of C$825 million each, it said.

Seeking intervention

Air Canada and rival WestJet had pleaded for help for months as demand plummeted. Ottawa resisted, demanding the airlines restore some of the regional routes they had cut and promise to refund passengers who could not take flights they had booked.