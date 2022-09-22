Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “We are delighted at Air Arabia Group to partner with DAL Group on this joint venture to launch Sudan’s new low-cost carrier. We are confident that Air Arabia Sudan will add significant value to the air transport sector of Sudan and directly contribute to the growth of the local economy and the development of the travel and tourism sector.

“We thank DAL Group and the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority for their trust, and we look forward to working hand in hand to develop the new airline, which will serve as a new value-for-money air travel option for the country.”

Osama Daoud Abdellatif, DAL Group’s chairman, commented: “Given Sudan’s rich national cultures, rarely publicised yet fascinating ancient history and breathtaking topography, our nation enjoys a unique untapped potential, and we are therefore steadfastly committed to developing the diverse aspects of Sudan’s tourism, travel, cargo transport and aviation infrastructure sectors.

“By attracting top-flight foreign direct investment to our country at a pivotal point in our national history, we do so out of an unflinching commitment to our longstanding mission: to open up abundant new employment vistas for Sudanese youth and highly skilled professionals alike.”

Work on securing the relevant approvals and licences is scheduled to commence shortly.

Air Arabia currently operates a total fleet of 64 new Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, serving some 190 routes from six hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt and Armenia.

DAL Group is a Sudanese conglomerate operating in sectors such as agriculture, fast moving consumer goods, automotive, among others.

Air Arabia reported a net profit of Dh451 million for the first six months ending June 30, 2022, compared to Dh44 million in the corresponding first half 2021. In the same period, the airline posted a turnover of Dh2.24 billion, a 110 per cent increase compared to the corresponding first half of last year. More than 5.2 million passengers flew with Air Arabia between January and June 2022 across the carrier’s five hubs, an increase of 131 per cent compared to the same period last year. The airline’s average seat load factor – or passengers carried as a percentage of available seats – increased by 11 per cent during the first six months and stood an average at 79 per cent.