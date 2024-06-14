Muharraq: Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) has announced the commencement of operations for Pakistani low-cost carrier Fly Jinnah at Bahrain International Airport, effective June 13. This marks a new chapter for Air Arabia subsidiary Fly Jinnah, expanding its reach in the Middle East.

The airline will be operating two weekly flights to Islamabad Airport.

In celebration of the launch, a welcome ceremony was held at Bahrain International Airport for passengers on the inaugural flight to Islamabad. Representatives from Bahrain Airport Company and officials from Fly Jinnah attended the event.

“This move is set to boost connectivity between Bahrain and Pakistan, providing passengers with more travel options and increasing the number of flights from Bahrain International Airport to Pakistan to 37 weekly flights,” airport authorities said in a statement. Fly Jinnah operates a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft.

The airline announced the launch of its first international service, connecting Sharjah with Lahore, in March this year. The new service connects both cities with daily non-stop flights.

Fly Jinnah, a joint venture between Lakson Group of Pakistan and Sharjah’s Air Arabia Group, received permits to operate on international routes in October last year. Plans are in place to launch direct operations in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkiye, and the UAE.