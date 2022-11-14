Air Arabia Abu Dhabi on Monday announced flights to Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital, starting December 7.
The twice weekly service will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport with Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport.
Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to add Tashkent to our growing network with direct flights from Abu Dhabi. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues its expansion strategy to further strengthen the connectivity of UAE’s capital with many destinations while contributing to the growth of both travel and tourism of the UAE.
“The new route allows our customers the opportunity to discover the historic city and reflects our commitment to continuously offer our customers affordable and value driven air travel from our different hubs.”
Tashkent is the airline’s 26th destination. The carrier already connects to Alexandria, Sohag, Cairo, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chittagong, Kathmandu, Muscat, Salalah, Sarajevo, Trabzon, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Kuwait, and Moscow.