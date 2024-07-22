Dubai: India’s national carrier Air India will debut its flagship Airbus A350 aircraft to Delhi-New York JFK from November 1 this year, and Delhi-Newark flights from January 2, 2025, the airline said in a statement Monday.

Since early 2024, Air India has taken delivery of six A350-900 aircraft, with 34 more on order, including 20 A350-1000s. The aircraft have seen initial deployment on domestic routes and the Delhi-Dubai route for regulatory compliance and crew familiarization. And starting September 1 this year, the Tata-owned carrier will begin flying the A350-900s to London Heathrow from Delhi. The Airbus A350 is a long-range, wide-body twin-engine aircraft.

Moreover, the A350 deployment will introduce Air India’s Premium Economy class experience on the Delhi-New York JFK and Delhi-Newark routes. “It will offer guests the choice of 24 wide seats arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration in a dedicated, upscale cabin that offers extra legroom and other enhancements,” the airline said in a statement. And with the A350 deployment, 60 per cent of all Air India flights to the US will feature new or upgraded cabin interiors.

Campbell Wilson, Air India’s CEO and Managing Director, said, “We are encouraged by the positive guest feedback we have received from the domestic deployment of our A350s to offer our hero product on the Delhi-New York JFK and Delhi-Newark routes. This is a significant leap forward for our US operations that also underscores our commitment to continuous improvement.”

Wilson said, “The new seats, new inflight entertainment systems, and new soft products will provide our guests with great comfort and service that are representative of the new Air India. We believe this enhanced offering will solidify Air India’s position as a leading carrier and attract travellers seeking a world-class flying experience between India and the United States.”

Replacing old aircraft

Over the last few months, Air India has been replacing its legacy aircraft with newer ones on other US routes. These aircraft feature upgraded seats and inflight entertainment systems.

The airline now operates its three class-configured Boeing 777-200LR on all non-stop flights between India (Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru) and San Francisco with upgraded cabin interiors, except a 3x weekly Delhi-San Francisco service.

Air India also operates a three-class-configured Boeing 777-300ER on all flights from Mumbai to New York JFK and Newark. Air India flies to five points in the United States - New York JFK, Newark, Washington DC, Chicago, and San Francisco. The airline operates 51x weekly flights to the United States from India.