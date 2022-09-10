Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways increased flights to New York’s JFK International Airport on the heels of the launch of the airline’s new Airbus A350 aircraft, and an expanded partnership with JetBlue, the airline said on Saturday.
“The US remains one of our leading markets and that is why New York and Chicago were amongst the first destinations to be serviced by Etihad’s new A350,” said Tony Douglas, Etihad Airways Group CEO. “We are proud to continue to offer our guests a premier travel experience and enhanced connectivity through our growing partnership with JetBlue.”
In June Etihad launched their new A350 aircraft, Sustainability50 - Etihad’s commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The new aircraft is currently serving two routes in the US with flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare International and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Etihad JetBlue partnership
Etihad and JetBlue have been codeshare partners since 2014 and currently codeshare across 46 destinations throughout the Americas. JetBlue recently began code sharing on Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi to Chicago and New York, with Washington, D.C to be added soon. As Etihad prepares to increase flights to New York’s JFK International Airport in November, the partners are planning to add additional destinations.
In addition to increasing connectivity through the codeshare partnership, Etihad and JetBlue are developing a frequent flyer partnership that will allow both TrueBlue frequent fliers and Etihad Guest members to earn and redeem miles across both networks.
Etihad passengers travelling to the US are able to take advantage of Etihad’s US pre-clearance facility. This allows passengers bound for the United States to process all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board their flight, avoiding immigration and queues on arrival in the US.