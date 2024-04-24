Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, “The introduction of the A380 on the Abu Dhabi – Paris route enriches both leisure and corporate travel. It underscores Etihad's commitment to facilitating business connections and travel and rich cultural landscape with the premium service Etihad is known for.”

Arriving in time for the busy summer travel season and the corporate travel market, the airline said one of Etihad’s two daily flights to the Big Apple will be serviced by the A380. At the same time, the other will be operated by a Boeing 787-9. The airline stopped its A380 services following the pandemic in 2020, grounding all ten super-jumbo aircraft in its fleet. A total of four of Etihad's A380s are now back in service.