Abu Dhabi: UAE’s flag carrier Etihad Airways has resumed its Airbus A380 double-decker service to New York, the airline announced Tuesday. Arriving in time for the busy summer travel season and the corporate travel market, one of Etihad’s two daily flights to the Big Apple will be serviced by the A380. At the same time, the other will be operated by a Boeing 787-9.

After a celebratory send-off in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Etihad pilots waved the US and UAE flags from the cockpit after the super-jumbo arrived on its stand in New York.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, “Introducing the A380 to the popular New York route aligns with our strategy to meet increasing customer demand and expand our network.”

Neves said, “It comes just three weeks after we launched our new route to Boston, our fourth US gateway, underlining our commitment to serving and growing the North American market.”

“This commitment is crucial for all our travellers, not least our corporate clients who rely on us for business travel. We have timed our A380 services so customers arrive in New York or Abu Dhabi in time to make good use of the business day or for their onward connections,” Neves said.

The airline stopped its A380 services following the pandemic in 2020, grounding all 10 of the super-jumbo aircraft in its fleet. A total of four of Etihad's A380s are now back in service.

Capacity boost

The addition of the A380 boosts Etihad’s capacity in the US market, providing connections to the broader Middle East and the Indian subcontinent, the airline said. The increase in capacity will also make it easier to attract more visitors to Abu Dhabi.

Eithad’s Residence is the world’s only three-room suite in the sky. It can accommodate up to two guests and features a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom, complete with a shower at 40,000 feet.