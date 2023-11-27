Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Airport expects to achieve double-digit growth in passenger numbers at the end of its first year of operations at the newly opened Terminal A, according to Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

With a robust Q4 and exceptional winter season performance, the airport aims to conclude the year with 22 million passengers - a significant increase from last year’s 15.9 million. Terminal A, operational since November 1, elevates the hub’s passenger capacity to 45 million annually.

Moreover, senior airport executives are also exploring additional expansion areas within the airport – including a ‘satellite’ facility - and updating the airport masterplan for future development.

Regarding passenger numbers, the airport has already achieved 20 per cent growth this winter season. “Just to give you a hint of where we are right now, our winter season this year exhibits a 20 per cent growth compared to what we were experiencing at our older terminal during the summer,” Elena told Gulf News during a media tour of the airport’s new Terminal A on Monday.

Terminal A has 742,000 square metres of built-up area, making it one of the world's largest airport terminals Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Airports

“We are going to communicate our October performance soon, and year-to-date, we are going 50 per cent on top of what was there last year. Fifty per cent is humongous growth on the back of the recovery after the pandemic,” said Elena.

Abu Dhabi International Airport's - to be renamed Zayed International Airport in February - traffic jumped 29.3 per cent annually in the third quarter of 2023. About six million passengers had used the airport from July to September.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, Elena expressed confidence in the airport’s performance, stating, “At this stage, it doesn’t appear that we have been significantly impacted,” said Elena.

Phase 2: Satellite facility

Plans are already underway for building a new ‘satellite’ facility in the Eastern area of the airport, revealed Sulaiman Daoud Al Siksek, the Chief Programs Officer at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

“During the time of construction, we had to future proof this facility to allow a seamless connectivity between Terminal A and a future satellite which would be (located) towards the East (area of the airport),” said Al Sisek.

The X-shaped building design of the airport features four themed Piers (A, B, C, and D), similar to airport concourses. Each pier is inspired by Abu Dhabi’s natural landscapes of desert, sea, city and oasis. “Part of our master plan is to ensure we deliver capacity ahead of demand. We are already in the early plans for the future satellite facility, which is an expansion to the Terminal A facility,” said Al Sisek.

“The size of that facility is currently being studied to see how many contact gates it would need and what other facilities are going to be in it,” he explained.

“When we conceptualised and constructed the terminal, we took steps to future-proof it, anticipating the significant double-digit growth we are currently experiencing. We incorporated an automated people mover and a tunnel to connect Terminal A with the upcoming expansion. These elements are already in place on the ground,” he added.

Al Sisek explained, “We built it promptly to avoid operational disruptions, considering the airport getting increasingly busy. The focus now is on understanding the dimensions of the new building, tentatively named the ‘Satellite’.” As for timelines, it’s still in the early planning stages, and no specific schedules have been established yet, he added. A 138-room hotel facility is also being fit out at the new terminal.

Moreover, the US Customs and Border Protection Preclearance facility (allowing passengers to bypass inspection lines upon arrival in the US) at Terminal 1 will be moved to Terminal A's Pier C in Q3 2024, confirmed Al Sisek. "We are working on upgrading that specific area to accommodate our US flights here in the Terminal (A). And then ultimately shutdown [the operations at Terminal 1]," he said. Abu Dhabi International is the only airport to offer this service in the Middle East.

Passengers can move from kerb to gate in 12 minutes at the new Terminal, said authorities Image Credit: Supplied

New airlines

Earlier this month, all 28 international airlines operating from Abu Dhabi International Airport moved their operations to the new Terminal A.

Natalie Jongma, Head of Aviation Development, said, “We have welcomed the likes of Aeroflot, Pobeda Airlines (a low-cost subsidiary of Aeroflot), SunExpress and Smartwings (Czech airline). We also expect British Airways to start operating on April 20 next year, with a daily flight to London Heathrow.”

The airport is also considering launching a programme incentivising airports to start operations at Zayed International.