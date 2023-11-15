Abu Dhabi: The newly opened Terminal A in Abu Dhabi International Airport is now the operational base in Abu Dhabi for 28 international airlines, a press statement from Abu Dhabi Airports said on Wednesday.
The transitional phase has been completed and Terminal A has become the primary terminal serving Abu Dhabi International Airport, the statement added.
The successful transition to Terminal A is set to facilitate a major increase in aviation capacity in Abu Dhabi, with the terminal able to process up to 45 million travellers annually and handle 79 planes at once.
The leading facilities available at Terminal A include biometric technology to streamline the screening and boarding process, and 35,000 square metres of retail and F&B space.
Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “With all airlines now operating from Terminal A, I’m pleased to announce a new era for operations at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bringing new state-of-the-art facilities and a major increase in aviation capacity, Terminal A will greatly enhance the passenger experience, whilst enabling international airlines to further increase their presence in Abu Dhabi.”
In November as a whole, it is forecast 7,669 flights will operate from Terminal A with already 1,557 flights operating in the first two weeks of operations. The number of flights operating from Terminal A is set to further increase in December to 12,220, as will the number of passengers using the new terminal projected to be 2.29 million.
Abu Dhabi Airports is a wholly owned ADQ company that operates five commercial airports in the emirate including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport and the island airports in Sir Bani Yas and Delma.