Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of Abu Dhabi’s five commercial airports, has announced the appointment of Elena Sorlini as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Sorlini transitions into the role permanently after serving in an interim capacity since June 2023.
Since joining Abu Dhabi Airports, Sorlini has overseen the successful opening of Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new state-of-the-art Terminal A, which ranks among the largest airport terminals in the world. It has the capacity to host 45 million passengers annually and accommodate 79 aircraft at any given time, thereby strengthening the aviation sector’s contribution to Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.
Additionally, she has played an important role in maintaining the steady increase of passenger traffic numbers, which continue to experience year-on-year growth, as well as attracting new airlines and routes to Abu Dhabi, including the French national carrier Air France.
Sorlini brings more than 20 years of experience in the aviation industry. Before joining Abu Dhabi Airports, she held various senior management positions, including Executive Director of Transport & Logistics at ADQ, Vice President of Group Corporate Strategy at Oman Aviation Group and Strategy Director at Copenhagen Airports.
Prior to that, she served as Vice President at Macquarie Airports, one of the largest private airport owners and operators in the world. She is also a board member at Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Aviation and ADQ Aviation and Aerospace Services.