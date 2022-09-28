Aurion is a renowned name in the UAE for business consulting and advisory services. The award-winning company is also the registered agent and corporate service provider of 16 major free trade zones. Guided by Syam P Prabhu, a postgraduate in law, team Aurion educates global investors with the latest company laws so that they can operate their company successfully in the UAE.
The company has been serving global investors for the past 15 years in the field of incorporation of companies from its offices located at the Dubai International Airport Free Zone and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone. It offers tailor-made solutions considering each investor’s precise business requirements and budget.
The highly qualified legal and tax experts at Aurion gives investors the confidence to set up their companies in the region.
Each client is assigned with a dedicated PRO agent to provide the required corporate service support, visa assistance, and assistance for the opening of a bank account in the UAE. The work process at Aurion is certified by the world-class certifying body QS Zurich, Switzerland. As part of its 15th anniversary celebrations, Aurion has announced a 50 per cent discount on its professional service fees for all incorporations until October 31, 2022.
Aurion provides unmatched business support solutions to global investors with a diverse portfolio of services ranging from ISO standards certification consulting, trademark registration, knowledge management, VAT registration, and tax residence certificate. The company’s services are focused on enhancing business productivity, improving the quality of business operations, and reducing the operating cost for entrepreneurs.
Aurion strives to maintain the top rank among business set-up consultants by adopting the latest technologies. The investors are made aware of the latest legislation and laws touching their business sectors. On the occasion of completing 15 years in the field of company incorporation in the UAE, the company hosted a Consultant Conclave-2022 conference, where a team of consultants discussed ways of improving the ease of doing business in the free trade zones in the UAE.