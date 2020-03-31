Inauguration of new Aurion office at SAIF Zone by its Director, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei. Raed Bukhatir, Director, Business Development at SAIF Zone was also present Image Credit: Supplied

Established about 12 years ago, Aurion is one of the pioneers in consulting services related to business set-up in the UAE. “We started the journey at SAIF zone, catering to the needs of investors globally,” says Syam Panayickal Prabhu, Managing Director and Senior Consultant, Aurion. “Soon we expanded to Dubai and currently, we are operating a full-fledged branch office at Dubai Airport Freezone to facilitate meetings with clients near the airport.”

“With more than 40 free zones operating in the UAE, investors often cannot decide where to set up their companies. At Aurion, we guide them to the right free zone based on their requirements and budget, acting as a single-window solution to all investors’ needs,” Prabhu says.

While commenting on the types of businesses that can be operated from a free zone, Prabhu explains, “Free zones are considered to be separate jurisdictions operating under specific regulations, though they are situated within the UAE. Free zone companies can import, export, re-export, and undertake industrial/ manufacturing and service activities. When trade is carried out by a free zone company to a company in the UAE mainland, it is treated as export to the mainland, and customs law applies.”

As the saying goes, in every adversity, there is an opportunity. We support global investors in setting up and operating their companies from the comfort of their homes. - Syam Panayickal Prabhu, Managing Director and Senior Consultant, Aurion

“As the saying goes, in every adversity, there is an opportunity. We support global investors in setting up and operating their companies from the comfort of their homes,” says Prabhu while discussing how Aurion can support SMEs during the prevailing uncertainty and challenges.

He adds, “The UAE Central Bank has recently issued specific directives to all banks regarding the opening of accounts for SMEs. In the context of Coronavirus infection, we need to find out whether online opening of SME call account is possible. In order to maintain the status of the most sought-after trading hub in the Middle East, banks in the UAE should come up with more conducive measures for investors to open and operate business accounts.”