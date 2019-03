The UAE is one of the first countries to support the revival of the old Silk Road, known as the Belt and Road, aimed at further enhancing trade. Trade statistics indicate that Asia accounts for 60 per cent of the UAE’s total non-oil foreign trade with the world. About 55 per cent of the UAE’s imports are from Asian countries and the continent accounts for 71.4 per cent of the UAE’s non-oil exports. Also, 64.8 per cent of UAE re-exports go to Asian countries. These figures highlight the importance of Asian markets to the UAE.