The possibility of full foreign ownership also makes the listed company more appealing in the eyes of investors. The stock will be more visible to any potential investor, which will eventually lead to higher performance. Being exposed to new international investors will subsequently contribute to higher standards being implemented.

Are there risks?

What next for Emaar?

Emaar seems to be increasing growth potential for existing and potential new shareholders. Moreover, the stock has been recording high volumes and the price went up in the days after the announcement of ditching the non-resident limitation. Emaar already had 40 per cent plus foreign investor representation; nevertheless, the liquidity in the stock is expected to be even higher as foreign investors start showing interest in the freshly issued shares. This may encourage other companies to follow suit. While, across the GCC region, the possibility of full foreign ownership of publicly listed companies is still not common, we expect to see more companies adopting to the change. After all, Emaar Properties is not the first to do this – Aramex was the first.