For countries to be able to attract foreign direct investments (FDI), especially in a globalised world, it is imperative to have a vibrant and diverse economy with an infrastructure that allows it to be connected locally, regionally and, most importantly, globally. FDI do not stick to a certain set of rules or guidelines, and it is important for countries seeking investments to provide the ideal business environment that allows the inflow to attract a high skilled workforce, remain on the cutting edge of technology, and implement best practices.